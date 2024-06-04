Alien: Romulus shows great promise in trailer

HQ

The tone of the first teaser trailer we got for Alien: Romulus gave many hope that it'll be one of the best in the anthology, and I believe the first full trailer won't lower the expectations.

Because the first real trailer for Alien: Romulus shows some examples of how director Fede Alvarez goes back to the franchise's roots, while also making it even more gruesome and terrifying by taking advantage of how far special and visual effects have come since.

Alien: Romulus will premiere on the 16th of August.