Alien: Romulus shown in new teaser trailer

Fede Álvarez knows a thing or two about scary movies after creating Evil Dead from 2013 and Don't Breathe from 2016. This year he is back to scare us again, and this time he is bringing the Xenomorphs in Alien: Romulus.

The movie is set between the original Alien and Aliens, and there is actually a whole lot we don't know about it. Fortunately, we get to check out the tone they are going for in the very first teaser trailer, which you can check out below.

Alien: Romulus premieres on August 16.