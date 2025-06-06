Alien: Romulus' sequel to begin filming this October

HQ

It seems like Alien is well and truly back. After last year's Alien: Romulus gave us a promising return, we now have Alien: Earth to look forward to later this year, with a sequel to Romulus arriving sometime soon.

It might even be sooner than we think. Director Fede Álvarez confirmed on the Marea Nocturna podcast that he's currently in pre-production for the sequel, with plans to start shooting later this year, specifically in October.

Cailee Spenny and David Jonsson are set to return for the sequel, and it seems that 20th Century Fox is ready to go all-in on the Alien franchise. We'll have to see how the Alien: Romulus sequel ramps up the scares and action whenever it's ready for release.