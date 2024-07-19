Alien: Romulus offers one last trailer before the premiere

HQ

The premiere of Fede Alvarez's highly anticipated new Alien film is only a month away and 20th Century is celebrating with one last trailer, filled with glorious horror that gives us a hint of the alien horror to come.

For all of you who are curious, you can take a closer look at the almost three-minute long, and very promising trailer below, which is filled with darkness and gore. So, now we keep our fingers crossed that Alien: Romulus will be really good.

Are you looking forward to Alien: Romulus and what are your thoughts on this latest trailer?