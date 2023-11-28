Alien: Romulus is set between Alien and Aliens

It looks like we finally know when exactly director Fede Alvarez's Alien film will take place in the wider Alien timeline. The movie, known as Alien: Romulus, will see a collection of youngsters facing off with a Xenomorph, and while it is described as a standalone film, the project is said to be set between Alien and Aliens.

The information was revealed by actress Cailee Spaeny, who during an interview with Variety at The Gotham Awards, specifically stated, "It's supposed to slot in between the first movie and the second movie."

Spaeny even went a little further to reveal that the original crew who built the Xenomorphs from the James Cameron film were brought in to create the Xenomorphs in Romulus too, meaning there should be a degree of consistency between the models in this upcoming flick.

Alien: Romulus is expected to land in theatres on August 16, 2024.