Alien: Romulus is finally coming to Disney+ in the UK and Europe

Alien: Romulus came to Disney+ at the tail end of 2024, but with a catch: it was only available for US viewers. Thankfully, this will soon change, as now Disney has affirmed that the well-received horror film will be coming to its UK and European service as soon as next week.

On January 15, you will be able to head onto the streaming platform to experience the Fede Alvarez-directed, Cailee Spaeny-headlined flick that became one of the biggest movies of the month of August.

