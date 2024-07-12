Alien Romulus invites us behind the camera in this new production video

HQ

The premiere of Fede Álvarez's ridiculously anticipated new Alien film is just a month away, and as if the previously screened clips weren't yummy enough, the team now offers a brief look behind the camera in a brand new video.

Back to basics, as they've called it, really tells us everything we need to know. Practical effects, cramped spaces, darkness and an attempt to really make the Xenomorphs something really, damn scary again.

Gone is the bloated world-building of Covenant and Prometheus as Alien looks back to the franchise's roots. Because while Romulus may not look like it's reinventing the wheel, it does seem to recreate the magic that made us fall in love with the film universe in the first place.

Check out the new featurette below, it looks promising, right? Alien: Romulus opens in cinemas on the 16th of August.

Are you looking forward to Alien: Romulus?