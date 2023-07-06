Alien: Romulus has finished filming

Next year, it's finally time to return to the Alien universe with the seventh film in the series - Romulus. Director Fede Alvarez, who took over from Ridley Scott, has been working on the standalone story for some time and announced yesterday that filming is now complete. He celebrated with a cigar on the steps of his trailer.

Little is known so far about the film, which promises to be something completely unique, with no connection to either Prometheus or Covenant - with two relatively young actors in the lead roles. Alvarez, who was handpicked by Ridley Scott himself, will hopefully be able to deliver something more intimate and less sprawling, more Alien and less Prometheus. We at the editorial office are certainly excited.

Alien: Romulus will premiere in August next year.

Are you excited?