Alien: Romulus goes old-school with VHS release

HQ

Alien: Romulus is going old school, as it will get a fully functioning VHS release as part of its physical release. The 2024 film sparked major interest in the Alien franchise once more, impressing fans and critics as well as earning more than $350 million at the box office.

On the 3rd of December, Alien: Romulus launches on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. On this date, as per IGN, 20th Century Fox has also announced that a limited edition version of the movie is going to be released on VHS.

If you're a collector, this is going to be right up your alley, but it might not be the best way to experience the movie if you just want a way to watch it with home comforts. The VHS version will be a full-screen version of the film with a 4x3 aspect ratio. There's no price mentioned thus far, but we can imagine it'll cost a fair bit more than your average DVD.