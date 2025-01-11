Alien: Romulus gets visual upgrades before digital release

HQ

Ahead of its digital release on January 15, Alien: Romulus has undergone significant CGI improvements, particularly in the depiction of Ian Holm's android character, Rook. In a recent interview with Empire, director Fede Alvarez acknowledged time constraints during post-production that left some effects feeling unpolished. For the home release, practical and digital elements were revisited, leading to a smoother and more convincing presentation. Fans critical of the theatrical version may now find a more refined experience waiting for them on Disney+.

