Alien: Romulus

Alien: Romulus gets visual upgrades before digital release

Director Fede Alvarez ensures improved CGI for the upcoming streaming debut.

HQ

Ahead of its digital release on January 15, Alien: Romulus has undergone significant CGI improvements, particularly in the depiction of Ian Holm's android character, Rook. In a recent interview with Empire, director Fede Alvarez acknowledged time constraints during post-production that left some effects feeling unpolished. For the home release, practical and digital elements were revisited, leading to a smoother and more convincing presentation. Fans critical of the theatrical version may now find a more refined experience waiting for them on Disney+.

Will you be tuning in to see the updated version?

Alien: Romulus

