Alien: Romulus' Fede Alvarez wants to make an Alien vs. Predator movie with Dan Trachtenberg

Alien: Romulus has been a hit at the box office, and so a lot of people are looking to see what director Fede Alvarez is up to next. There's hope for another Alien project, with some even wanting a return to Alien vs. Predator to see what the new generation of both creatures will look like when they clash.

Speaking with Deadline, Alvarez said he's open to the idea, and has an interesting twist on how it could go. "Maybe it's something I have to co-direct with my buddy Dan [Trachtenberg]. Maybe we should do like Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez did with Dusk Till Dawn. I'll direct a half, and he'll direct another half."

Trachtenberg is of course the director behind 2022's Prey, who was similarly praised for his movie. If that were to be the case, we'd imagine something like the Alien beating up the Predator for one half of the movie, and then vice versa for the other half. Either way, for those who love bashing action figures together, this could be a dream come true.