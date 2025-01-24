Alien: Romulus director dismisses rumours of Ripley's return in sequel

HQ

Recently, there have been a number of rumours surrounding the sequel to Alien: Romulus and the return of Sigourney Weaver's iconic character, Ellen Ripley, in some form. Speculation began with Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman claiming that digital rejuvenation technology was being considered to reintroduce Ripley in what will be the sequel to Alien: Romulus, something that the film's director, Fede Álvarez, has recently dismissed.

Writing on X, the director said it was little more than "fun gossip" and emphasised that it was in no way true. However, it is no secret that he is working on the Romulus sequel, and it has previously been mentioned that it will focus on the survivors of the first adventure. Something that Álvarez has expressed his enthusiasm about and he has repeatedly told us how happy he feels to have the opportunity to continue the story, as well as explore new areas of the Alien universe.

What would you think if Ripley were to return in a Romulus sequel?