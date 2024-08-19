Alien: Romulus debuts to impressive $108 million opening weekend

HQ

When the box office has been dominated as of late by Inside Out 2 and Deadpool and Wolverine, two billion dollar earners that have smashed different kinds of records, it can be easy to forget that success is relative. While a billion dollars might seem like a requirement in many ways for a Marvel Studios film, a tenth of that makes other films successful in their own rights.

This is precisely the case with Alien: Romulus, which during its opening weekend managed to rake in $108 million over the world (thanks, Box Office Mojo). This is already enough to see the film regarded as the 20th biggest movie of 2024, something it will no doubt continue to improve on as more and more cinemagoers check it out over its opening week.

This opening weekend is also enough to make Alien: Romulus a success, as the film cost around $80 million to make, meaning while it has likely yet to cover any marketing fees it racked up, even if the film made no further money in cinemas, the eventual digital and streamer release will no doubt make up that deficit anyway.

Either way, it's a strong showing for the Alien franchise's return to cinemas.