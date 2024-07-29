Alien: Rogue Incursion's protagonist is an ex-Colonial Marine turned Xenomorph hunter

HQ

In a few months, we'll all be able to strap on a PS VR2, Meta Quest 3, or PCVR headset to be able to experience the terrifying Alien: Rogue Incursion game from Survios. Set to debut sometime this holiday period, as part of the San Diego Comic-Con proceedings, the protagonist for the VR game has been confirmed.

Known as Zula Hendricks, this character is described as a "fearless ex-Colonial Marine turned ultimate Xenomorph hunter", which seems to imply that we'll be having less trouble taking on and removing the Xenomorph infestation than was the case in say Alien: Isolation.

To see Hendricks in action, be sure to catch the new trailer for Alien: Rogue Incursion below, to see some of the tools that she has in her pocket to deal with the horrifying sci-fi monsters.