Alien: Rogue Incursion sees you stranded in a Xenomorph outbreak

Alien: Rogue Incursion's latest trailer takes us through its story. In the game, we play as Zula Hendricks, an ex-Colonial Marine who finds herself stranded on the remote planet of LV-354 or Purdan.

A Xenomorph outbreak on the planet means it's time for Zula to grab her gun once more and treat the aliens to a lead breakfast. The game still has horror elements, but you've got more of an action role to play in Alien: Rogue Incursion than you did in something like Alien: Isolation for example.

The game will release on PS VR2, Meta Quest 3, and Steam VR. Check out the full story trailer for more details below: