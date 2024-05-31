Alien: Rogue Incursion is coming to PS VR2 just in time for the holidays

HQ

There were many rumours going around that suggested we'd hear about Alien: Rogue Incursion coming to PlayStation VR2 systems during the State of Play show, and surprise surprise that is exactly what we got.

It has been confirmed that the horror virtual reality game, which is built as a single-player experience on Unreal Engine 5, will be coming to PS VR2 systems in time for the holidays. We don't have a firm date in mind just yet, but either way this seems like a perfect 'family-friendly experience' to enjoy during the festive period.

If you're not up-to-date with Alien: Rogue Incursion, you can see the latest trailer for the game below and read a short synopsis too.

"The first next-gen Alien VR game, Alien: Rogue Incursion is a single-player, action-horror game featuring an all-new storyline. A high tension shooter developed with Unreal Engine 5, players will need to stay frosty as they explore an overrun facility on the inhospitable planet Purdan."