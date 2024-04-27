Alien: Rogue Incursion is a new VR title set within the Alien universe

A brand new VR title set in the Alien universe is heading to PSVR 2, Steam VR, and Meta Quest 3 later this year. Described as a "single-player, action-horror VR game," Alien: Rogue Incursion comes from Survios, the studio behind CREED: Rise to Glory, Sprint Vector, and The Walking Dead Onslaught.

"Our team at Survios are huge fans of Alien and have been building Alien: Rogue Incursion for a long time, honing our ability to pair the most technically advanced, immersive, and engaging VR experiences with best-in-class franchises," says TQ Jefferson, Chief Product Officer at Survios. "This fully original story embraces all our favorite elements from 45 years of Alien, from kinetic action and heart-pounding exploration to our terrifyingly resourceful Xenomorphs that will truly make your skin crawl. We can't wait for fans to get their hands on it this holiday season."

You can check out the game's announcement trailer below: