Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved promises sharper visuals, smarter enemies, more scares

Get ready to stalk (or be stalked by) Xenomorphs once again. Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition launches September 30 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, giving last year's tense sci-fi shooter a serious next-gen overhaul.

This new edition doesn't just turn up the terror. It brings markedly improved graphics featuring ray-tracing, a reworked AI system for deadlier alien encounters, and a host of quality-of-life tweaks. Players can choose between two versions: the Standard Edition—which includes a handful of Alien: Romulus-inspired extras—and the Deluxe Edition for those who crave "all the things," like a digital art book and fresh camouflage patterns.

Developer Survios also promises that Rogue Incursion Evolved will squeeze every ounce of power from the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro, which should make those pitch-black corridors even more terrifying. The launch trailer teases plenty of intense first-person action, claustrophobic hallways, and of course the ever-present threat of a lurking Xenomorph.

Will you be brave enough to dive back into the dark when September 30 rolls around?