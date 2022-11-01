Alien: Resurrection director says Joss Whedon makes movies for idiots

HQ

Jean-Pierre Jeunet is hardly one of Hollywood's heavyweights, and although he has classics like Amelié, Delicatessen and The City of Lost Children to boast about, he's a bit of an obscurity and certainly not a name with which the masses are necessarily familiar. What he does have, however, is a fiery temper and the old man is hardly afraid to say exactly what he thinks. He has now done so in an interview with The Independent, where he went hard on Marvel and Joss Whedon.

"I know Joss Whedon said some bad things about me. I don't care. I know if Joss Whedon had made the film himself, it probably would have been a big success. He's very good at making films for American geeks - something for morons. Because he's very good at making Marvel films. I hate this kind of movie. It's so silly, so stupid."

It's worth pointing out that Jean-Pierre and Whedon aren't exactly close and ever since the Resurrection days when Joss was one of the screenwriters, the two have been trading blows. So Jeunet now jabbing back is to be expected. As for Whedon himself, his career has been up in the air after a number of allegations from people who previously worked with him. Not least Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot.

