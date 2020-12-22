Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Alien: Isolation

Alien: Isolation is currently free on Epic Games Store

Grab the horror title for free until 4pm GMT / 5pm CET.

With the celebration going on, Epic Game Store has brought us another title during this 2-week long giveaway event. Until Dec. 22 at 4pm GMT / 5pm CET, users can get some spooky taste if they want to enjoy scary time this Xmas holiday.

Alien: Isolation, the survival horror classic from Creative Assembly is free to download right now. Playing as Ellen Ripley's daughter, Amanda Ripley, you begin a journey in the Sevastopol station, all unprepared and underequipped with some unknown menace wandering around, you have to survive and find out what had happened to your mommy. Sounds terrifying? We think so, too.

Claim the free copy here and start exploring this dark, mysterious place in outer space.

