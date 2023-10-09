Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Alien: Isolation, Disco Elysium and Gotham Knights headline October's PlayStation Plus games

      Billbil-kun has once again leaked what we'll get as part of Extra and Premium.

      HQ

      It's been years since Sony managed to keep upcoming PlayStation Plus games secret, as Billbil-kun has managed to reveal almost every announcement before the Japanese company did it officially. This month is no exception.

      Billbil-kun claims PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can look forward to seeing these games added to the catalogue the 17th of October:


      • Alien: Isolation

      • Dead Island's Definitive Edition

      • Disco Elysium's The Final Cut edition

      • Elite Dangerous

      • Gotham Knights

      • Gungrave Gore

      • The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes

      These are just some of the games joining the PS Plus Extra and Premium library, so we'll at least get a few surprises when the official announcement happens on Wednesday.

      What do you think about these games, and are there other ones you would like to see added?

