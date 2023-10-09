Alien: Isolation, Disco Elysium and Gotham Knights headline October's PlayStation Plus games

HQ

It's been years since Sony managed to keep upcoming PlayStation Plus games secret, as Billbil-kun has managed to reveal almost every announcement before the Japanese company did it officially. This month is no exception.

Billbil-kun claims PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can look forward to seeing these games added to the catalogue the 17th of October:



Alien: Isolation



Dead Island's Definitive Edition



Disco Elysium's The Final Cut edition



Elite Dangerous



Gotham Knights



Gungrave Gore



The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes



These are just some of the games joining the PS Plus Extra and Premium library, so we'll at least get a few surprises when the official announcement happens on Wednesday.

What do you think about these games, and are there other ones you would like to see added?