Alien: Isolation coming to iOS and Android in December

Despite originally launching over seven years ago, Alien: Isolation is getting another launch, this time bringing the iconic horror title to mobile devices. With this version developed by Feral Interactive, the title will be coming to Android and iOS devices on December 16, for the price of £12.99 / $14.99.

According to the press release, the game has been tailored for touchscreen gameplay with a customisable experience, and will support controllers as well. On top of this, all seven DLCs for the game will be available with the launch, extending the horror journey for players significantly.

Pre-orders are currently available, and you can take a look at the sort of gameplay the title will offer in the new mobile trailer below.