Alien: Isolation

Alien: Isolation and Hand of Fate 2 are now free on Epic Games Store until April 29

After this date, both titles will be replaced by Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms.

Epic Games Store is giving away arguably its strongest offering of free games in recent memory. Starting now until April 29 at 4pm BST, both Alien: Isolation and Hand of Fate 2 will be free to download and add to your game library. Following this date, Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms will be taking the place of both titles.

If you're one of the crazy people that have not checked out Alien: Isolation yet, then we'd urge you to do so with the game being free. Isolation is one of the most tense survival horrors we've ever played and it's arguably the best use of the Alien license in a video game. You can take a look at our original review of Alien: Isolation here.

Alien: Isolation

