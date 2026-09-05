Alien: Isolation 2's art director reveals how to make the game less scary

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It might seem strange for a person working on a horror game to be dishing out advice on how to make the experience less scary, but Alien: Isolation 2's art director Ana Sopikova doesn't want people to get overexposed to the tension too early on. Instead, they should feel at ease in certain points, and then they can have that peace completely thrown out of the window at other moments.

But, if you're someone who doesn't think they can even approach a game like Alien: Isolation 2 because of its fear factor, Sopikova has a neat tip to stop you getting too scared. "My advice for all the people who are too scared is just honestly to turn the music down. Many people don't realize how much music plays in building that tension," she tells GamesRadar in a recent interview.

Even if you're a horror veteran, the intent with Alien: Isolation 2 isn't to have you feeling absolutely horrified all the time. "We don't want players to constantly be on the peak of horror, on the verge of having a heart attack, because then they just get used to it, and it's not scary anymore. Obviously, it's a narrative game. There is a story to follow. So you see, we take in all the elements, both visual and audio, how everything comes together, animation, and gameplay, and we're just trying to build that experience with all the different moving parts to really support the peaks and valleys," Sopikova explained.

We have our own impressions and interview from our hands-on with Alien: Isolation 2 upcoming, so keep your eyes peeled for more on this spooky sequel.