Alien: Isolation 2 gets a tense trailer at Summer Game Fest

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Things got spooky early at the Summer Game Fest presentation, as Creative Assembly took the stage to show us a first proper look at Alien: Isolation 2. The game takes us to a new setting, but is sure to have us on edge just like the first game, as Xenomorphs are hunting us down.

Alien: Isolation 2 takes us to Kurasaki Station, an abandoned colony that we'll be exploring through our quest for survival. The Creative Assembly survival team took to the stage after the trailer aired, telling us how excited they were to bring Alien: Isolation back after 12 years, reminding us how long it has been since the first game released, and how old we're all getting.

There wasn't a release date attached to Alien: Isolation 2, nor was there a release window. But, we were told we can wishlist the game now, and were told its platforms were PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2.