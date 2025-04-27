Alien: Earth teaser sets the monsters free

HQ

FX has dropped a new teaser trailer for the upcoming series Alien: Earth, titled Gestation Complete, giving us a terrifying close-up look at a xenomorph being born aboard a Weyland-Yutani ship. The series, created by Noah Hawley, is set in the year 2120 and picks up after a mysterious ship crash-lands on Earth. We'll be following a young woman, played by Sydney Chandler, as she and a team of soldiers are forced to confront the iconic xenomorphs in a desperate attempt to stop them from taking over the planet.

Alien: Earth is set to premiere this summer, and you can check out the "Gestation" trailer below.

Are you hyped for Alien: Earth?