Alien: Earth

Alien: Earth shown in new teaser-trailer

It's the nightmare we always feared would come.

In many ways, it's the death sentence we've all feared. The Xenomorphs, the dreaded beasts of the Alien franchise, have finally reached Earth. It's the premise of the TV series Alien: Earth, which premieres this summer, and now we finally have a first look.

It's about a 40-second teaser trailer, which really lives up to the name teaser this time. It follows a Xenomorph in a rush to... well, see for yourself below, and here's the official synopsis:

"When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat in FX's highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley."

Alien: Earth

