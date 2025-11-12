Alien: Earth set to continue in a second season

HQ

It wouldn't be entirely true to say that Noah Hawley and his series Alien: Earth were an instant hit. After a couple of promising early episodes and high ratings from the media, many Alien fans seemed to be thoroughly disappointed with the rest of the series, voicing their complaints loudly on social media (the user rating on Rotten Tomatoes is 66%).

However, Disney seems to be very pleased with the result, and Deadline now reports that there will be a second season of the series, writing that "Hawley's new overall deal is valued in the nine-figures." Production will move from Thailand to England, and filming is expected to start as early as 2026. It therefore seems likely that we will return to the Alien Earth world in 2027.

We assume that the vast majority of the actors will return to their respective roles, and some new ones will of course be added. We will be back when we know more.

What did you think of Alien: Earth?