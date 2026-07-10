Alien: Earth Season 2 begins filming, adds three new cast members

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Alien: Earth Season 2 has officially begun production, adding three new members to its cast. After the first season of FX's Alien show helmed by Noah Hawley proved to be a hit, it was a no-brainer that the network would give us a second season. While we're approaching a year since the first season began, perhaps we won't be waiting too much longer to get some substantial teasers of the second.

As reported by Deadline, Sam Spruell, recently known for his role as Prince Maekar Targaryen in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Jerome Flynn, known for playing Bronn in Game of Thrones, and Tracey Ullman of Tracey Ullman's Show will be joining the cast as Alien: Earth Season 2 heads into production. The show's filming has apparently just kicked off in London, and sees Spruell reunite with Hawley following their work together on Fargo Season 5.

There are no plot details available for Season 2 of Alien: Earth, but we know cast members Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Babou Ceesay, Samuel Blenkin, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Adrian Edmondson, David Rysdahl, Moe Bar-El, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver will be returning. Peter Dinklage has also been announced as a Season 2 addition.

With Season 2's production kicking off now, it's possible we could see the next season premiere by around mid-2027, depending on how much post-production work needs doing. Either way, a lot of fans won't want Hawley and co. to rush Alien: Earth Season 2, to keep up the quality of the first season.