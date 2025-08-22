Alien: Earth premiere hits 9.2M views

HQ

FX and Disney's new flagship series has launched with a bang, as fresh numbers reveal that the premiere episode of Alien: Earth was viewed 9.2 million times within its first six days. A resounding success, putting it on the same level as major Marvel and Star Wars shows. For comparison, Agatha All Along pulled in 9.3 million views during its first week, while The Acolyte reached 11.1 million in just five days. That bodes well for the future - and for the five planned seasons, provided the audience numbers hold steady.

For those who missed it, the series is created by Noah Hawley and takes place in the year 2120, within the Alien universe - set just before the events of the very first film from 1979. Here, Earth is controlled by powerful corporations, where synthetics, cyborgs, and now hybrids coexist with humans. Sydney Chandler plays Wendy, the first created hybrid, who together with a group of other synthetic beings encounters a terrifying lifeform pulled from the darkest corners of space.

So, what do you think of Alien: Earth so far?