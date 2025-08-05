Alien: Earth - Episodes 1 & 2

HQ

Alien: Earth is, more than almost any other television series I have seen in years, extremely difficult to categorise and pinpoint critically. It would always be quite difficult to see a slightly enigmatic, almost auteur-like filmmaker like Noah Hawley in the director's and showrunner's chair on an Alien project, a franchise notorious for letting good films go to waste through the interference of producers, studios, and financiers.

But now I've seen the first two episodes, and it has turned out to be even more complex than that to weigh up whether Hawley and company have really hit the mark here. One thing is certain; Alien: Earth is not "safe" television, nor is the series lacking in ambition or the subtlety that has made Fargo so memorable, for example. All the "Hawley-ness" is there, but that doesn't mean that the series, unfortunately, magically frees itself from the shackles that have so often held Alien stories back.

Alien: Earth takes place a few years before the original Alien from 1979, i.e. in 2120. Yes, this in itself creates a bit of a continuity nightmare, since the Nostromo crew seems to be the first to encounter the Xenomorph monster in Ridley Scott's classic, but now we are supposed to believe that not only did many people encounter it the year before, but that it even visited Earth, our home turf! But that is the premise: a research ship sent out by Yutani has collected five deadly species from the far corners of the universe, but on the way home something goes wrong, and instead of delivering these species (of which the fearsome Xeno is just one), the spaceship crashes into New Siam, which is run by Yutani's competitor Prodigy. This happens at the same time that Prodigy, led by the very young trillionaire Boy Kavalier (played by Samuel Blenkin), has made a major scientific breakthrough and found a way to transfer a human mind into an android, These two events are tied together in traditional themes such as what consciousness is, what the role of humans is in the greater universe, and all the other sci-fi philosophy that usually follows the chaos created by the Xenomorphs through their rampages.

The story is just as it should be, if not in terms of pure plot. Seeing these species suddenly pose a far more significant threat through their unplanned stay on Earth in this context only creates increased risks and better drama, and letting the Xenomorphs be just one of several species that are deadly, scary, and narratively undefined may sound desperate, but it works well in this series format. Furthermore, all the central performances here are rock solid, with Timothy Olyphant's Kirsh deserving special mention for his ice-cold, calculated cynicism. Sydney Chandler is the very first of these synthetic humans, androids with "real" minds, and she is equally present and effective in her portrayal of the confused Wendy. There isn't really a weak performance among them, and it's clear that Hawley commands his troops with efficiency and a sense of what we really want to see.

And yet not quite, because even though Alien: Earth offers plenty of solid character drama, brilliant retro-futuristic set design that ignores pretty much every other film in the franchise except the original Alien, and a general understanding and respect for why the Alien universe is so magical, it stumbles in a number of critical areas that are very difficult to forgive. First and foremost is the introduction of the Xenomorph monster itself, which is simply reduced too quickly to a forgettable prop. Yes, I am acutely aware that we have seen this monster enough times by now that its presence and threat are somewhat diminished; Fede Alvarez understood this by stretching the suspense to the absolute limit before unleashing the monster, but here it simply bursts onto the scene in one of the first moments, and the series really doesn't manage to recover during these first two episodes, if nothing else. It's not a mortal sin, because it's far more important that the appearance, music, and drama among the human characters are exciting, and Hawley has that completely under control. But at the same time, it's not entirely good that the titular "Alien" in "Alien: Earth" is not treated with more respect on screen.

Added to this are small reminders that Hawley may not have completely moved away from annoying studio interference. This is, of course, just speculation, but some clips seem downright poor, there is a truly bizarre insertion of a pop song in the first episode before it is immediately faded out, and there are decidedly strange tone and pacing shifts that do not seem subtle but simply distracting.

It sounds like a lot: botching the introduction and treatment of Xenomorphs, and minor distracting missteps, but the truth is that Alien: Earth actually overcomes these issues by being a rather unique blend of exciting character drama that quickly establishes effective platforms for solid exchanges between an invested cast. This is mixed with a generally attractive appearance, a good score, and plenty of style. So we're not quite there yet; it's not the masterpiece some might have hoped for. But Hawley's iconic style is unmistakable, and Earth is a decidedly fantastic place for an aspiring Alien fan to start. I will continue to watch the episodes and report back on whether the minor issues with pacing and Xenomorph positioning diminish or intensify as the series progresses, but for now, I am pleased to report that Alien: Earth is among the better Alien projects. You can breathe a sigh of relief.