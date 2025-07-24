Alien: Earth could run for 5 seasons

HQ

Alien: Earth could run for at least 5 seasons. That's according to Noah Hawley, who believes that the show has plenty of potential to keep viewers interest past its initial concept. The show, currently scheduled to premiere next month, is designed to be a "recurring series," according to Hawley.

Speaking with Variety, Hawley confirms that there are indeed big plans for Alien: Earth. "Season 1 is the proof of concept," he said. "And if it works commercially, then Season 2 is about building a model upon which we can envision making a Season 3, 4, 5. Alien: Earth is "designed to be a recurring series. I don't know how many seasons that would be. I believe that endings are what give a story meaning, so I have a sense of where I'm going with it."

While he does claim he doesn't know how many seasons the story will take, with mention of a fifth season down the road there could already be some long-term plans in place. FX, the studio behind Alien: Earth has recently seen major TV successes with The Bear and Shogun. The latter series was intended to be a limited run, but has now been renewed up to Season 3. With Alien: Earth, providing the show has a strong first season, perhaps it won't be long before we get to see what this long-term plan could look like.

Alien: Earth premieres on the 13th of August.