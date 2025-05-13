LIVE
      Alien: Earth confirmed for an August premiere

      Noah Hawley's horror series will pick up where Alien: Romulus left off with a summer premiere.

      Last summer, we were all treated to a fantastic cosmic horror adventure when Fede Alvarez's Alien: Romulus appeared in cinemas in August. While we won't be getting a big theatrical Alien film this year, we do have a promising show to look ahead towards, and like Romulus, this one will be targeting an August premiere too.

      FX has just revealed that Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth will be premiering on Hulu/Disney+ this August, specifically on August 12 (August 13 for us in the UK and Europe). As per Variety, we can expect a two-episode premiere that will then continue and offer up a new episode each week for six weeks until the eight-episode season runs its course.

      As for what Alien: Earth will be about, the official synopsis adds the following: "When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat."

      Are you excited for Alien: Earth?

      Alien: Earth

