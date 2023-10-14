Alien: Blackout is being delisted later this month

HQ

505 Games has announced that it will be delisting Alien: Blackout on the App Store, Google Play store, and Amazon store on 31st October.

The publisher wrote in a statement on X: "We have made the hard decision to sunset Alien: Blackout. After 31st October, 2023, all development and support for the game will cease and the game will no longer be available on the App Store, Google Play, or Amazon store, but will remain playable for anyone that purchased before the sunset date."

Alien: Blackout originally launched on mobile devices in 2019 and tasked players with guiding Amanda Ripley's crew through increasingly challenging tasks. If you're an Alien fan and you're yet to check it out, we'd recommend that you download it as soon as possible.