Alien Ant Farm speaks out about being missing from Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

Recently, the full soundtrack for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 was released and was soon followed by an explanation as to why some of your favourite tracks were missing from the list. One such example is Alien Ant Farm, who has not made the cut for the upcoming game despite appearing in the original Pro Skater 3 with its track Wish. This lack of representation is something that the band has now spoken up on about in an interview with BBC News on TikTok.

Speaking about missing out, band member's Terry Corso and Dryden Mitchell each shared their thoughts on the situation.

Corso began by saying, "Is it a bummer that we weren't invited or they didn't include us? Absolutely. We understand that they're trying to bring some new stuff onto these releases and if you got to make cuts, you got to make cuts. I don't know why it had to be us. I feel like our song was really good on there and it did really well."

Mitchell then expanded, "I kind of get it, that skating kind of feels a little more like the punk side, and we're not a punk band. But I think that's what makes a cool collection, a soundtrack, is being different."

Would you like to see some of the original bands and songs returning to Pro Skater 3 + 4 down the line?