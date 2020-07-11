Cookies

Alice: Asylum

Alice looks impeccable in new Alice: Asylum 3D model clip

American McGee is working on a new game in the haunting Alice series and a recent 3D model preview clip shows Alice's new look.

American McGee and his development studio Spicy Horse's mind-bending action platformer Alice: Madness Returns is coming up on its 10th anniversary next year and since its release, eager fans have been waiting patiently for a third entry in the series. American McGee took that to heart and has actually been working on that project for a while now, documenting every step on Patreon for all to see, and that which can be seen of Alice: Asylum has been magnificent so far.

In a recent preview video, we're shown turntable samples of Alice's 3D model (modelled by 'Roman') and Alice is looking hauntingly beautiful. It is made very clear that the model is a work in progress, but we're excited to see in what direction American McGee takes this project. Take a look at the clip below and make sure to check the Patreon page here.

Are you ready to venture into the corrupted Wonderland once again?

Alice: Asylum

