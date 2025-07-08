Alice in Borderland gets a first teaser trailer for Season 3

Earlier this year, Netflix revealed that the third season of the Japanese series Alice in Borderland would premiere in September. At the time, we didn't get any more information than that, but now that it's only two months away, they're apparently ready to unveil more.

Netflix is now showing the first teaser trailer from season three and also writes on Threads that the series will return on September 23. This is supposed to be the final installment and apparently Joker himself will now get involved in the battle royale-inspired competitions.

Something to look forward to perhaps? If you haven't seen Alice in Borderland before, the first two are available on Netflix and are well worth checking out, and the new teaser trailer can be found below.