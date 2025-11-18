Alice and Ellen, known as the Kessler twins, die together at 89

HQ

Alice and Ellen Kessler, the iconic German twin sisters who rose to fame in Europe during the 1960s, have died aged 89. The sisters had long expressed their wish "to leave together" and carried out a joint assisted death at their home in Grünwald, near Munich.

The twins, who began as ballet dancers and later became a celebrated singing and performing duo, captivated Italian audiences and were famously dubbed "the legs of the nation" for their glamour and elegance on television.

They performed alongside stars such as Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, and Fred Astaire, and represented West Germany in the 1959 Eurovision Song Contest. The sisters remained close throughout their lives, living together in Germany after decades abroad.

Their careers broke social norms of the time, promoting female independence and self-sufficiency. They also made a pact never to marry, inspired by their mother's troubled marriage. Now, their final act underscores the deep bond they shared.