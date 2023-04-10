Alice 3 basically cancelled - American McGee retires from gaming

HQ

It's been close to six years since American McGee said he wanted to make a third game in the Alice series and more than four since he shared some information about the game called Alice: Asylum, so some of you might have hoped to see something significantly from it very soon. Well, I have significant news, but they are not good.

McGee has shared some disappointing news on his Patreon, as his latest post reveals that Electronic Arts has decided to not fund the making of Alice: Asylum. The giant publisher doesn't want to sell the license to him either, which means the plans for a third Alice game are dead in the water. To quote McGee:

"We have exhausted every option for getting a new "Alice" game made. With those answers from EA, there is no other way forward with the project. As such, we will be hibernating this Patreon page and related pre-production activities. The content will remain in place but we'll no longer present options for funding "Alice: Asylum" efforts via this (or any other) platform."

This has obviously been a hard blow for him and the team, which is probably one of the reasons why he takes this opportunity to announce he's at least taking a long break from the games industry - and even makes it sound like a retirement. Even if EA decided to make a third Alice game, McGee says he has no desire whatsoever to be involved. An interesting statement, as it would be very surprising if EA didn't make a new Alice game if/when the TV series airs.