Alicante Airport closed after drone sighting

We just got the news that operations at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport (Aeropuerto Internacional de Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández) were suspended on Monday evening after reports of drone activity in the area.

Spanish police were deployed to investigate, while the airport operator Aena confirmed that all takeoffs and landings were temporarily halted. "Due to the presence of a drone in the vicinity of the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport, flight diversions are occurring."

According to reports, at least nine flights were diverted, including Ryanair services from London, Manchester, Newcastle, Durham, and Frankfurt. Aena added in a post on X that it is working with security forces to "normalize operations as soon as possible".

The airport, one of the main entry points for British tourists traveling to Spain's Costa Blanca, has faced significant disruption as a result. Update: A few hours later, we get the news that the airport is back to normal operations. What do you think about this?