Ali G visited the Wimbledon finals this weekend
This means we can safely conclude that the rumor about his comeback will indeed turn out to be true.
Last week, an exciting rumor surfaced claiming that Sacha Baron Cohen is set to revive one of his most beloved characters: Ali G. He became a cult figure in the late '90s thanks to vulgar celebrity interviews and hidden-camera segments.
Unlike Borat and Brüno, however, Ali G's appearances don't rely as heavily on hidden-camera footage, which could hopefully lead to a successful comeback. Plus, not everyone probably remembers Ali G, so there's a chance Baron Cohen might be able to pull something off sneakily anyway.
That said, we definitely think the rumor about Ali G's return is actually true. Five hours ago, a post was shared on Instagram from the newly launched official Ali G account, showing him watching tennis at "Wimbledore." You can check out the clip below - and with that said, I guess we'll just have to wait for an official announcement to find out what this is all about.
Is it a new TV series, a talk show, or maybe a movie? What are you hoping for, and do you think the Ali G magic can be recreated?