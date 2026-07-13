Ali G visited the Wimbledon finals this weekend

HQ

Last week, an exciting rumor surfaced claiming that Sacha Baron Cohen is set to revive one of his most beloved characters: Ali G. He became a cult figure in the late '90s thanks to vulgar celebrity interviews and hidden-camera segments.

Unlike Borat and Brüno, however, Ali G's appearances don't rely as heavily on hidden-camera footage, which could hopefully lead to a successful comeback. Plus, not everyone probably remembers Ali G, so there's a chance Baron Cohen might be able to pull something off sneakily anyway.

That said, we definitely think the rumor about Ali G's return is actually true. Five hours ago, a post was shared on Instagram from the newly launched official Ali G account, showing him watching tennis at "Wimbledore." You can check out the clip below - and with that said, I guess we'll just have to wait for an official announcement to find out what this is all about.

Is it a new TV series, a talk show, or maybe a movie? What are you hoping for, and do you think the Ali G magic can be recreated?