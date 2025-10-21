Alfa Romeo Giulia & Stelvio production will continue on

HQ

Just over two years ago, Alfa Romeo announced that they would stop production of the Giulia and Stelvio as they wanted to focus on electric cars for the future. Now it is clear that they have changed their mind and that production of these two brilliant car models will continue until 2027. Owner group Stellantis has announced that they are switching production of most of their upcoming car models from electric to combustion engines and part of this is the extension of Giulia/Stelvio production. This also means that the performance versions of these two cars, called Quadrifoglio, will continue to be produced but it is now rumored that both will get a Maserati engine instead of the Ferrari spinner, in the future. This according to Motor1.

"The reason the Giulia and Stelvio are sticking around longer than planned is that their replacements are being reworked to accommodate combustion engines. Stellantis initially intended the second-generation models to be sold exclusively as EVs to meet the brand's goal of going fully electric by 2027. However, that's no longer the case due to slower-than-expected EV adoption. Where have we heard this before? At nearly every automaker, with a couple of exceptions. As a result, internal combustion engines will continue, including in the successors to both models. But Alfa Romeo needs more time to adapt the STLA Large platform for the next-gen Giulia and Stelvio to fit gas engines. In the meantime, the current cars aren't going anywhere, despite lacking any form of electrification."