Alfa Romeo extendes the life of the Giula and Stelvio Quadrifoglio as EV plans are delayed

While EV sales soar for some, other brands are struggling, among them being Alfa Romeo, that have yet to offer a proper EV. Electric versions of both the Giulia and the Stelvio were supposed to have been introduced some time ago, but were delayed in order to reevaluate the company's interest in fully electric-powered cars.

They are still coming, just as hybrids insteads, and therefore Alfa Romeo is now extending the life of the normal petrol-powered Giulia and the Stelvio Quadrofoglio in several key markets.

Yes, the two V6-powered cars are coming back on sale in March, and they will therefore be slightly tweaked to meet new emission regulations and other safety standards, and will remain with a 278 horsepower 4-cylinder petrol engine, and a 2.9 liter V6, respectively.

Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili said the following about the decision to restart production (through Auto Car):

"We're reopening orders for the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio to keep to a promise made to customers of ours who pay the most attention to the extreme performance and pure emotions inherent in Alfa Romeo's DNA. This is the best way to celebrate one of the most famous symbols in the automotive world, which brings with it a century-old quest for technical excellence applied to competitions and production cars. The Quadrifoglio is the most authentic expression of Alfa Romeo sportiness and of our cars, designed for real fans of driving, with the focus always on the driver."