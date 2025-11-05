Alfa Romeo and Maserati are combining forces

HQ

Stellantis-owned Alfa Romeo and Maserati will now combine their engineering skills to jointly build cars under a new name. The project is called Bottegafuoriserie and it will be about specially built versions of their existing models, and if we break down the name, Bottega stands for unique special builds while Fuoriserie stands for specialization in the form of the one that takes place at McLaren Special Operations, for example.

From the official pressrelease:

"More than a project or a place, BOTTEGAFUORISERIE embodies a vision: the cradle of Italian manufacturing excellence, where the art of ingenuity, artisanal mastery and passion for beauty and performance merge into a single creative gesture, transforming into experience. Under its aegis, the most iconic automotive interpretations of our country take shape: timeless Fuoriserie custom-built cars, restorations of vintage models, sensory journeys, material research, and a centre dedicated to the research and development of the utmost performance.

BOTTEGAFUORISERIE was established under the patronage of the Altagamma Foundation. Drawing on the unique DNA of both Brands, the initiative will focus on main thematic areas such as BOTTEGA, FUORISERIE, Corse and La Storia (History as vision).

BOTTEGA turns ideas into exceptional 'few-off's

BOTTEGA is the place where Alfa Romeo and Maserati custom-built cars are created, designed, developed and built, with engineering excellence that brings together the best designers, technicians and engineers in the industry. Everything is thought through, crafted and built in Italy.

Dedicated exclusively to 'few-off' limited edition projects, from the breathtaking Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale to the supreme Maserati MCXtrema, this programme represents the sartorial heart of BOTTEGAFUORISERIE and will become the cradle of high-emotion vehicles that push the boundaries. The broader Motor Valley, encompassing Piedmont, Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna, serves as the home of the Bottega, where ideas come about and evolve into a fully-fledged 'Bottega" project. Every detail is worked on in close synergy with the customer, transforming each car into a truly unique piece."