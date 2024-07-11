Alf-star Benji Gregory has died

HQ

If you're old enough, you probably followed Alf, the cat-loving (in the most improper way possible) alien who ended up with the Tanner family in the 80s, where he became best friends with middle-child Brian Tanner, charmingly played by Benji Gregory.

Now TMZ reports that Gregory has sadly died. Gregory and his service dog were both found dead in an Arizona parking lot last month. No cause of death was given, but his sister Rebecca tells TMZ that Gregory had problems with both depression and bipolar disorder, and also had a very hard time sleeping.

Benji Gregory was 46 years old. Many thanks for all the great laughs and entertainment.