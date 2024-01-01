Alex's Most Anticipated Game of 2024

HQ

2023 has been an absolute whirlwind. Part of me actually is glad 2024 seems a tad quieter, so I can get through a bit of my backlog before 2025 is consumed by a return to Vice City. Still, even if 2024 can't match the year we've just had, there are some bangers lined up.

One game sticks out to me in particular, and it's Hades II. There, I said it. No beating about the bush, Supergiant's return to the Underworld full of fresh combat, interesting characters, and new builds to try out is quite easily my most anticipated game of 2024. It would have been my most anticipated game of whatever year it came out in, to be honest. Supergiant Games struck gold, oil, and everything in between with the first Hades in 2020, and so it's hard not to get hyped for the sequel.

That's even with the sequel launching in early access. Like as not, we won't be getting the full game in the entirety of 2024, and will have to wait a little longer to see the final product. It's worth remembering that's exactly how it went down with Hades. I'm hoping that Supergiant understands expectations are a bit different for Hades II, though, and they'll pack a bit more into the early access release this year.

This is an ad:

Even if we're not getting our hands on the full game, it's hard not to look at Hades II and not get a little bit hyped. The first game is the genre-defining roguelike, the game that many others aspire to be and still get solid reviews even if they come nowhere near those heights. Nothing quite inspires one more run like Hades, where not only do you get flashy visuals and punchy, fast-paced combat when you try to escape from the Underworld, but you also slowly unravel the story of Zagreus and each of the other important characters in the game.

A lot of other roguelikes do this, but Hades' writing and voice performances make you push through each realm of the Underworld so that you can gift your favourite god that extra bit of ambrosia, or hope that you'll unlock a new conversation with Megaera and Thanatos to find out more about them and your shared past.

Hades II is one of the few games where if it just gave us more of the same experience the first title provided, it would surely be one of 2024's best. I'm already in love with the flipped design this time, how we have to break into Hades rather than break out of it, and that we seemingly have a stronger core narrative this time around. There's a lot of intrigue around this game, with Supergiant playing their cards close to their chest, and I can't wait to uncover each and every secret lying within Hades II.

This is an ad:

It is a little easy picking a sequel as my most anticipated game of 2024, but that's honestly what creates the most excitement for me. It's hard to fall head over heels for an experience you can't quite imagine. Whereas with Hades II, I'm pretty sure I know what I'm getting right on the tin, and I couldn't be happier with the idea of another roguelike made by the people who made the best in the genre. Sprinkle in some more music from Darren Korb - which always hits if you've not played Supergiant's other games, by the way - and you have an almost guaranteed formula for success.

There are some other titles out there I'm looking forward to next year. Space Marine II is going to scratch that gory Warhammer itch I always have, and I do have a morbid curiosity about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as well. But otherwise, to me this year's looking a little bit quieter. Here's hoping for some big surprises to prove me wrong.