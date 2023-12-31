Alex's 2023 Game of the Year: Baldur's Gate III

HQ

As I write this, I've just realised it has been exactly one year to the day that I joined Gamereactor. It has been a long road to get here, but 2023 has been an incredible year. Gamescom, BlizzCon, getting to know all the great writers here, it has been an amazing start. But, if I have one regret, just one regret from my first year at Gamereactor, it's turning down the opportunity to review Baldur's Gate III.

The timing didn't quite line up, and to be honest, I underestimated what this game could be. "I don't really like top-down, turn-based RPGs," I told myself. "I've played D&D before, but I doubt it'll be all that. Probably just going to be a niche RPG that pleases its audience, but doesn't last more than a couple of weeks." Here I am, four months later, deciding what character I want to play next while in the middle of a campaign.

Yep, it hooked me. Baldur's Gate III hooked me like no other title in 2023, and that's a real achievement. If you're looking for a little top 5 of the things I played this year, I'd put Mortal Kombat 1, Pikmin 4, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Baldur's Gate III in that list, in that order, with a pretty big jump between #2 and #1.

Do I even need to explain why I loved this game so much? By now, you've already seen The Game Awards, you've already decided whether it's your cup of tea or not. Nevertheless, because there are man children who refuse to accept that it's even good, I suppose I'll do some explaining on why I think Baldur's Gate III is deserving of the hype around it and how it even exceeds that hype.

Every now and then a game comes along with such passion, such depth, that you can't help but be in awe of it. Alan Wake 2 holds a similar amount of passion from Remedy, but I think where Baldur's Gate III stands out is just in how much thought went into creating this game so that it can be experienced in as many ways as possible. It's all down to you. From the story decisions you make to who you want to take to your bed, it's like if Mass Effect took enough steroids to let it win Mr. Olympia with how much stuff there is to explore, do, and not in the sandbox-type way where you get bored within 15 minutes of looking at pretty surroundings and questions marks on a map. Every nook and cranny has its own story to find out, so each moment you spend eroding the fog of war feels worth it.

Largely - even with Baldur's Gate III's solid combat and visuals - a lot of what keeps you coming back is the characters and stories that anchor it all. Excellent performances from every actor involved, combined with writing that has you hooked on every word as well as plenty of ways to explore who you want to be as a character make it nearly impossible not to go in for a second playthrough once you see the credits roll for the first time.

As someone that loves getting lost in the story of a game, Baldur's Gate III left little to be desired. I'd even argue that the main quest of the game doesn't do much in terms of making you want to carry on with it, but the characters and their intertwining tales make you push forward, wanting to see where they end up more than caring whether the final battle will end in glorious victory or defeat.

There's also the wider factors at play that to me make Baldur's Gate III the most deserving Game of the Year in 2023. Call it a hot take if you will, but I think popularity and industry impact should factor into what we call *the* game of the year. Baldur's Gate III had an unpredictable appeal from the moment it launched (largely in part to one super-hot vampire), drawing in hundreds of thousands of players like me who wouldn't have given this game the time of day if it hadn't been as good as it is. The fact that we also saw other studios immediately claiming that Baldur's Gate III shouldn't be expected as the norm shows just how impressive this RPG is.

Recency bias be damned, Baldur's Gate III is up there with some of my favourite games of all-time. Even after hundreds of hours spent in single-player, I'm still left with the feeling I'm nowhere near done with this game, and I long for the day we see the effects of Baldur's Gate III on the industry. Some of those effects will be bad, some will be great, but this game has put Larian on the map in the same way The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt did for CD Projekt Red. Good luck with whatever you make next, guys. You've got mainstream eyes on you now.