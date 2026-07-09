Alexia Putellas officially joining London City Lionesses next season

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Alexia Putellas has been officially confirmed as a new player for London City Lionesses, confirming the reports from two weeks ago. Putellas, 32, left FC Barcelona after 14 years, but according to previous reports, her objective was to remain close to her family in Spain and also to participate in a competitive league, with the goal of being selected for World Cup 2027, where Spain will be defending the title.

London City Lionesses is a young team, founded in 2019, that secured promotion from the Championship to the Women's Super League after winning the second division title in 2024/25. The following 25/26 season, their first in the top tier, the Lionesses finished in sixth place, out of 12. However, because the did not qualify for Women's Champions League, Putellas will not face her former teammates at Barcelona.

The two-time Ballon d'Or said to be excited to work off the pitch too, to "elevate women's football in England and on the global stage". The club, which is independent and does not own a men's team, unlike most top teams in the Women's Super League, says this is a landmark moment in London City history, establishing itself "as a beacon of innovation and independence".