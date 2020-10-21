Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won Twitch, 430k simultaneous viewers for Among Us

You're watching Advertisements

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the new queen of Twitch. The democratic congresswoman, who inaugurated her Twitch channel just a day ago, won over the gamer crowd by playing Among Us. After admitting on the internet that she wants to start playing that party game and start streaming, partly to intercept a young audience with a more congenial language to them, Ocasio-Cortez (or more simply, AOC) has inaugurated her channel with her first livestream.

Needless to say, it turned out to be a success. Accompanied by some popular streamers who joined her during the live broadcast, the livestream reached a peak of 430,000 simultaneous viewers, a result that makes it the third most watched event in Twitch history, behind only the Ninja and the rapper Drake (600,000 simultaneous viewers) and Shroud who returned to Twitch (500,000 simultaneous viewers). If these numbers weren't enough, suffice it to say that, at the time of this writing, there are over 4.7 million total views obtained by the channel - numbers that make even professional streamers pale.

Undoubtedly, AOC knew how to capture the attention of the younger audience, using an effective and fun method of approach.

Thanks to Verge.