Alexandra Daddario and Cole Sprouse star in I Wish You All The Best

Lionsgate is looking to tell the story of a young person who is grappling with their own identity this autumn. As part of the film, I Wish You All The Best, we get to follow Corey Fogelmanis' Mason Deaver, a high school student who upon coming out as nonbinary is thrown out of their family home and tasked with finding somewhere else to stay.

This major change soon sees Mason turning to their estranged older sister, who is played by Alexandra Daddario, who takes them in alongside her husband, portrayed by Cole Sprouse. This sets Mason on a new path where they find support from other folk, including an art teacher played by Lena Dunham.

I Wish You All The Best is set to arrive in cinemas from November 7, and you can see the latest trailer and the full synopsis below.

"In this refreshingly modern coming-of-age story based on the best-selling book by Mason Deaver, a high school junior (Corey Fogelmanis) comes out as nonbinary and is thrown out of their family's home. With nowhere else to turn, they move in with their estranged older sister (Alexandra Daddario) and her husband (Cole Sprouse). After enrolling in a new school, they find support from an eccentric art teacher (Lena Dunham) and form an unexpected bond with a kindhearted student (Miles Gutierrez-Riley). With the help of their new relationships, they navigate the awkward hurdles of young adulthood in this sweetly funny journey of self-discovery that celebrates the power of being true to yourself."